District Council Chairman Syed Kamil Hyder Shah and SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan on Monday inaugurated the Nara Canal Police Post on the national highway to improve law and order in the region. The District Council has built 12 new police posts and activated 22 existing ones for better security.

Shah said Sukkur has a better security situation than other districts due to the Sindh government’s efforts. He mentioned the disputed canal issue has been resolved thanks to Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s efforts but questioned the motives of those still protesting.

He criticized the Modi media in India for manipulating public opinion and portraying Pakistan negatively. He urged protesters to consider their message for future generations and emphasized maintaining peace and order.

SSP Azhar Khan assured that the police are working efficiently to control the law and order situation and appreciated the District Council’s collaboration in constructing police posts. app

Separately, a horrific incident occurred in Goth Pathan, Rohri, Sukkur on Monday, where a 7-year-old girl, Ayesha, was brutally attacked by culprits who attempted to kidnap her. When locals gathered due to her cries, the accused slit her throat and fled the scene.

The girl was initially provided medical aid at Civil Hospital Sukkur and was later airlifted to Karachi for further treatment on the instructions of District Council Chairman Syed Kamil Hyder Shah.

The police have collected evidence from the crime scene and are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.

It is mentioned over here that the District Council Chairman’s efforts have led to the introduction of the Air Ambulance service, which has been instrumental in providing timely medical assistance to those in need. This initiative is a testament to the council’s commitment to serving humanity and highlights the success of unique projects under Syed Kamil Hyder Shah’s leadership.