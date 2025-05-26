Ruet-e-Hilal committee to meet for Zil Hajj moon sighting today

The meeting will be led by Chairman Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabeer Azad. The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will convene in Islamabad on Tuesday to observe the Zil Hajj moon 1446 Hijri. Ruet body Chairman Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabeer Azad will chair the meeting. In addition, Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will hold separate meetings in their respective regions to sight the moon and finalise the Eidul Azha date. On the other hand, according to astronomical data, the new moon of Zil Hajj 1446 AH was born on May 27, 2025, at 08:02 PST. At the time of sunset on May 27, 2025 (29th Ziqad 1446 AH), the age of the new moon was approximately 11 hours and 34 minutes. According to SUPARCO, along the coastal areas of the country, the time duration between sunset and moonset was around 37 minutes. The sighting of the new moon was not possible, even with the help of a telescope, under perfect weather conditions. As a result, the 1st of Zil Hajj was expected to fall on May 29, and consequently, Eidul Azha was likely to be celebrated on June 7.