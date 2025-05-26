Three die as diesel tank explodes during welding

As many as three people lost their lives when a powerful blast occurred during welding of a diesel tank in Quetta.

Sources said that the explosion occurred as the diesel tank was already filled with gas. All the dead persons were residents of Chatha Pahore of tehsil Dunyapur.

The deceased were later identified as Mohammad Arif, Mouavia and Mohsin. The deceased were running a workshop in Quetta.

Soon after receiving the report of the incident, Rescue 1122 and local police reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to a local hospital for autopsy. Further investigation was underway.