ATC extends Omar Ayub’s bail in May 9 riot cases

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore has extended the interim bail of National Assembly Opposition Leader Omar Ayub in three May 9 riot cases until June 27.

Admin Judge Manzar Ali Gul of the ATC heard the bail petitions related to the Jinnah House attack, Askari Tower vandalism, and the torching of Shadman Police Station.

During the hearing, Ayub’s lawyers submitted a one-day exemption request, citing his illness and inability to appear. The court accepted the request and extended his bail. The judge also summoned case records from police at the next hearing.

Omar Ayub, along with several other PTI leaders, face charges of inciting public towards violent protests on May 9.