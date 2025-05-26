Imran Khan to launch new nationwide protest drive across Pakistan

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has directed party leaders and workers to prepare for a nationwide protest movement. The message was shared by PTI Senator Ali Zafar in a post on social media platform X, after a detailed six-hour meeting with Khan inside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.

During the meeting, Imran Khan discussed several key matters, with a strong focus on launching a mass campaign across the country. He warned that no PTI leader would be allowed to play “on both sides,” urging everyone to stay loyal to the cause of justice and democracy. Khan reportedly said he is already enduring prison for the people and expects the same level of commitment from his leadership.

Although no date has been announced, it’s clear that preparations are underway. Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan, also confirmed to journalists outside the jail that the former PM has instructed the party to get fully ready. She added that Khan has ruled out calling people to Islamabad due to concerns over government use of sniper rifles and possible violence.

Khan has been in prison for more than two years, facing convictions in four high-profile cases, including the Toshakhana and Cipher cases, and one involving his wife, Bushra Bibi. PTI has since held several demonstrations for his release, most notably the Islamabad long march in November 2024, which ended in violent clashes and a forced withdrawal from the Red Zone.

Despite ongoing court cases and government pressure, Imran Khan remains determined. According to Aleema Khan, he plans to announce a countrywide movement very soon and wants PTI workers to stay alert, united, and ready to act when the call is made.