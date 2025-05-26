Sindh, federal govt push motorway projects to boost trade links

In a major push to improve trade routes and port access, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Federal Communication Minister Aleem Khan led a high-level meeting to fast-track key road projects. The focus was on speeding up the long-delayed M-6 Motorway, launching the proposed M-10 freight corridor, and resolving traffic bottlenecks that are affecting cargo movement between Karachi and Hyderabad.

The meeting brought together senior provincial and federal officials to address slow progress on infrastructure critical to national trade. The M-6 Hyderabad–Sukkur Motorway was the top priority, as it connects Karachi Port to the national motorway network. Murad Ali Shah voiced strong concern over the construction delays and offered a bridge financing proposal of Rs. 40–50 billion from the Sindh government to speed up work.

Federal Minister Aleem Khan acknowledged the importance of the M-6 and said construction had already started on one of its five segments, with funding secured for three. He also mentioned that a mix of government funds, bank loans, and Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models would be used. Both sides agreed to evaluate the bridge financing option if it could help meet the September construction deadline.

Besides the M-6, the meeting discussed the incomplete Jamshoro–Sehwan road. Although Rs. 7 billion was paid back in 2017, progress remained slow. Aleem Khan clarified that 66 km had been completed and the remaining 24 km was under active construction. Murad Ali Shah stressed the urgency of finishing this road to support industrial growth and reduce travel delays.

The Lyari Expressway and Sohrab Goth were also key topics. The CM criticized the expressway’s limited use for heavy vehicles, while the NHA cited safety concerns. However, they agreed to improve interchanges and allow off-peak usage by trucks. For Sohrab Goth, a service road was proposed to separate port and city traffic, which both parties agreed would ease the congestion.

Looking ahead, both governments showed strong support for the new M-10 Motorway project. This high-capacity corridor will connect the Karachi Port with Hyderabad through key industrial zones. Officials believe it will reduce urban traffic and boost national trade by streamlining freight movement from the port to the rest of the country.