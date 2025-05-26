Shehbaz Sharif holds talks with Ayatollah Khamenei on Pakistan-Iran relations

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei on Monday. During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and important regional matters. The Prime Minister expressed deep respect for the Supreme Leader, calling him a guiding figure for the Muslim world.

Shehbaz Sharif informed the Supreme Leader about recent tensions with India and highlighted Pakistan’s gratitude for Iran’s support against Indian aggression. He emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to peace in the region to promote economic growth and prosperity. The Prime Minister also shared steps taken to elevate Pakistan-Iran relations to a higher level.

The Prime Minister praised Iran’s leadership for its foresight in nuclear negotiations with the U.S. and expressed hope for a constructive agreement to ensure peace and stability in the region. Ayatollah Khamenei appreciated Shehbaz Sharif’s efforts for regional peace and praised his personal commitment to strengthening ties between the two countries.

Shehbaz Sharif invited the Supreme Leader to visit Pakistan again soon and highlighted the strong cultural and historical bonds between the two nations. Accompanied by key government officials, the Prime Minister also spoke to local media about the growing strength of Pakistan-Iran relations.

Addressing the situation in Gaza, Shehbaz Sharif condemned the ongoing violence and stood in solidarity with Palestinians alongside Iran. He stressed that peace and justice in Kashmir and Palestine must be achieved according to the wishes of the local people, emphasizing that lasting regional peace depends on resolving these conflicts.