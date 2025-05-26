Pakistan backs Iran’s peaceful nuclear plans, urges dialogue for regional peace

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced Pakistan’s support for Iran’s peaceful nuclear program during his visit to Tehran. Speaking at a joint press conference with Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, he stressed the importance of resolving all regional disputes through talks. He said issues like Kashmir and water conflicts must be settled peacefully. Moreover, he added that Pakistan is open to discussing trade and counterterrorism with India. However, he warned that Pakistan will defend itself if India continues its aggressive behavior.

The prime minister called Iran Pakistan’s second home and described the visit as meaningful. He said both countries agreed to increase cooperation in trade, investment, and culture. He appreciated the Iranian president’s recent phone call showing concern for the region. According to Shehbaz Sharif, this gesture reflected true brotherhood between the two nations. He also thanked Iran for its continued support and positive role in the region.

Additionally, the prime minister strongly condemned the violence in Gaza. He said over 50,000 Muslims have been killed, which is deeply tragic. Shehbaz Sharif urged the world to take serious steps and help stop the bloodshed. He called on global powers to use their influence for a lasting ceasefire. He added that Pakistan fully stands with the people of Palestine and supports their right to freedom.

In response, Iranian President Pezeshkian welcomed Pakistan’s stance and called for stronger ties between the two countries. He said both sides must work together to stop criminal activity along their shared border. He welcomed the recent ceasefire between Pakistan and India. He also supported solving all conflicts through peaceful talks. The Iranian president called peace and cooperation key to stability in South Asia.

Before arriving in Tehran, PM Shehbaz completed a two-day visit to Türkiye. He thanked Turkish leaders for their support during the recent Indo-Pak tensions. In Tehran, he was welcomed with a guard of honor and national anthems. Both leaders expressed hope for better regional ties and peaceful cooperation. Their meeting marked a strong step forward in Pakistan-Iran relations.