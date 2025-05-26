BIEK postpones may 28 exams due to Youm-e-Takbeer holiday

KARACHI – The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has officially postponed Wednesday’s intermediate exams due to the public holiday declared on May 28 for Youm-e-Takbeer. The affected papers will now be conducted on May 30. Following the Sindh government’s announcement of the holiday, BIEK Chairman Ghulam Hussain Soho directed the rescheduling of exams for Science Pre-Medical and Science General groups. Students are advised to follow the updated timetable closely.

According to the revised schedule, Botany Paper I, for both new and old courses as well as failed candidates, will now take place on May 30 from 9am to 11am. This paper was originally scheduled for May 28. In addition, English (Normal) Paper I and English Advanced Paper I, which were set for May 28 from 2pm to 5pm, will now be held on May 30 from 3pm to 6pm. These include papers for failed students and regular candidates.

The board confirmed that there would be no change in examination centres. Students are expected to appear at their original assigned locations on the new date.

May 28 is observed as Youm-e-Takbeer to commemorate Pakistan’s first nuclear tests in 1998. Conducted in the Ras Koh hills of Balochistan, these tests made Pakistan the seventh nuclear power globally and the first in the Islamic world.