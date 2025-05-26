Composer Amit Trivedi expresses disappointment over ‘Abeer Gulal’ boycott

Renowned music composer Amit Trivedi has expressed his disappointment over the boycott of the Bollywood film Abeer Gulal, which features Pakistani actor Fawad Khan. Trivedi said he feels hurt when his hard work doesn’t reach the public.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Trivedi shared that every project he works on holds personal value. “Anything I put my heart into becomes special to me,” he said, adding that it’s painful when such efforts are halted or boycotted.

The composer explained that musicians and artists create with passion and dedication, hoping to connect with audiences. However, when that connection is disrupted for reasons beyond art, it leaves a deep emotional impact.

Trivedi had also participated in the film’s music launch event in Dubai, where he performed songs alongside Fawad Khan. Abeer Gulal was meant to mark Fawad’s big return to Bollywood after nearly a decade, his last appearance being in 2016.

Originally scheduled to release on May 12, the film was postponed following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Indian-occupied Kashmir, which resulted in multiple casualties. The incident led to heightened tensions and triggered calls for a boycott of cross-border collaborations.

In the aftermath, the Indian government blocked several Pakistani news and drama YouTube and social media channels. Additionally, other Pakistani stars like Mahira Khan, Mawra Hocane, and Saba Qamar were also removed from promotional content of their respective projects, reflecting the growing divide in the entertainment industry.