Hailey Bieber sparks divorce celebration Rumors After Justin’s Controversial Post

Hailey Bieber is once again at the center of split rumors after enjoying a glamorous night out with Kendall and Kylie Jenner, sparking talk of a possible “divorce party.” The trio attended a high-profile fashion event on May 23, hosted by Kylie’s fashion brand, Khy, and designer Dilara Findikoglu.

According to a source quoted by Radar Online, Hailey appeared to be distancing herself from husband Justin Bieber. “She’s clearly cutting ties and making a point of going out solo. With Justin also away, many believe she’s quietly celebrating a split,” the source claimed.

Hailey stunned in a cream mini dress and was all smiles throughout the evening, fueling speculation that she’s moving on. The outing came shortly after she landed her first Vogue cover, where she opened up about motherhood and the constant public pressure surrounding her marriage.

Meanwhile, Justin added fuel to the rumors by posting a confusing and emotional message on Instagram. Sharing Hailey’s Vogue cover, he admitted he once told her she would never land it and expressed regret for doubting her. “Baby, forgive me… I was sadly mistaken,” he wrote, admitting his past comment was “mean.”

The couple, who married in 2018 and welcomed their son Jack Blues Bieber in 2024, have faced ongoing breakup rumors. Their recent solo appearances and cryptic social media activity continue to raise eyebrows among fans and insiders alike.

Although neither Hailey nor Justin has confirmed any separation, their actions suggest growing distance. As they both remain in the spotlight, fans are left wondering whether their fairy-tale romance is quietly coming to an end.