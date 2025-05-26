Mahira Khan admits mistake over tweet against Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

Actress says she should have called the writer instead of posting publicly

KARACHI – Superstar Mahira Khan has admitted that tweeting against drama writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar five years ago was a mistake. In a recent podcast, she said the issue could have been handled privately. Back in March 2020, Mahira criticized Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar for using inappropriate language against activist Marvi Sirmed during a TV talk show. She expressed shock in her tweet, questioning how someone who insults women on-air continues to receive major projects.

Since then, Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar has openly criticized Mahira in various interviews. He stated multiple times that he would never forgive her and would never work with her again.

Now, for the first time, Mahira has acknowledged her error during an appearance on Ahmad Butt’s podcast. She said that instead of tweeting, she should have called Khalil directly and shared her concerns personally. She admitted that the writer was right and she acted out of anger.

Mahira also revealed that her mother advised her the same at the time. “My mother told me that Khalil-ur-Rehman is older than you, and if he said something wrong, you should have told him personally—not on social media,” she shared.

Although Mahira accepted that tweeting was wrong, she did not offer a direct apology to Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar. However, she clarified that her reaction came from a place of anger after seeing news of the incident while filming her movie Neelofar.