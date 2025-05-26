Iran says uranium enrichment is ‘non-negotiable’ in talks with US

Iran has firmly rejected suspending its uranium enrichment as part of any prospective nuclear deal with the United States, calling such suggestions “totally false.” The rejection comes amid renewed high-level negotiations between the two nations, which resumed in April after a long diplomatic freeze. The core issue remains Iran’s insistence on its right to a civilian nuclear program versus Washington’s demand to halt enrichment entirely.

Uranium enrichment has become a central sticking point. Iran currently enriches uranium up to 60%, significantly above the 3.67% cap set by the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), but still below the 90% level required for weapons-grade material. The U.S., led by envoy Steve Witkoff, insists that “not even one percent” enrichment is acceptable, citing non-proliferation concerns.

Tehran, however, maintains that enrichment for peaceful purposes is a sovereign right under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), to which it is a signatory. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei dismissed claims that Iran would compromise on this issue, framing the demand as an infringement on Iran’s lawful rights. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also described the talks as “too complicated” to resolve quickly, despite some measured optimism from mediators like Oman.

The talks are occurring under renewed pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has revived his administration’s “maximum pressure” strategy, combining diplomacy with veiled military threats. Trump has nevertheless expressed hope, calling the Rome discussions “very, very good,” and hinted at potential progress within days. His stance echoes his earlier withdrawal from the 2015 deal, which he viewed as too lenient on Iran.

The outcome of the talks may shape discussions at the upcoming June meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and influence the future of the 2015 nuclear accord ahead of its scheduled October expiry. Western powers remain concerned about Iran’s growing stockpile and enrichment capabilities, while Tehran insists it seeks only civilian energy use and economic relief from crushing sanctions.