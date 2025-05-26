‘Deemak’ set to haunt Eid screens with a chilling family twist

Geo Films’ latest horror-family drama aims to blend scares with emotional depth

KARACHI – Geo Films is ready to thrill audiences this Eid ul Adha with its new horror-family drama Deemak, a film that combines supernatural suspense with intense domestic emotions. The trailer, recently released online, has already sparked curiosity and praise. Starring Faysal Quraishi, Sonya Hussyn, and Samina Peerzada, Deemak follows the story of a young couple in a middle-class home who begin facing unexplainable and eerie events. Audiences welcomed the cast warmly during a visit to a local cinema, where fans eagerly posed for selfies with the stars.

Lead actor Faysal Quraishi shared that Deemak is not just about scares but also about how fear creeps into everyday life. “This film blends horror with real-life family struggles, especially ones people in our society can relate to,” he explained.

Sonya Hussyn added that the film highlights social pressures and emotional bonds, even within horror. Meanwhile, Samina Peerzada noted that the movie explores how fear can strain relationships, especially between mothers-in-law and daughters-in-law, using horror to reflect real-life tension.

Directed by rising filmmaker Rafi Rashdi and written by Ayesha Muzaffar, Deemak also features top talent including Javed Sheikh, Bushra Ansari, and Saman Ansari. Produced under the Mandviwalla Entertainment banner, it aims to set a new standard in Pakistani genre filmmaking.

With high-end visuals by Rana Kamran and sound design by Sohaib Rashdi, Deemak promises to offer both emotional drama and gripping suspense. As excitement builds, the film is being hailed as a unique and fresh addition to Pakistani cinema this Eid.