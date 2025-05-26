US President Donald Trump has sharply criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin, stating that Putin has “gone absolutely CRAZY” following Russia’s largest aerial attack of the war on Ukraine. The attack involved over 367 drones and missiles targeting multiple Ukrainian cities overnight, resulting in at least 12 casualties, including three children in the northern Zhytomyr region. Speaking at Morristown airport in New Jersey, Trump expressed disbelief over Putin’s increasingly aggressive tactics and the devastating human toll.

Trump reiterated his long-held view that Putin aims to control all of Ukraine, not just parts of it. He warned that such ambitions could ultimately lead to the downfall of Russia. At the same time, Trump also publicly scolded Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, saying Zelenskiy’s frequent remarks were unhelpful and stirred further complications for Ukraine’s cause. Trump urged Zelenskiy to moderate his rhetoric for the benefit of his country.

In light of the escalating violence, Trump mentioned the possibility of imposing additional sanctions on Russia to increase pressure on Moscow and curb its military actions. However, the Kremlin responded to Trump’s comments by attributing them to emotional overload, while also thanking him for his support in helping to initiate peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov emphasized the complex and sensitive nature of the current moment.

The conflict, now over three years old, continues to intensify with fierce battles ongoing along key eastern frontlines. Both Russia and Ukraine are deploying drone swarms in an unprecedented scale of aerial warfare. While Russia calls its operations a “special military operation” aimed at securing its borders against NATO expansion, Ukraine and its allies firmly reject this characterization, viewing the war as an unprovoked invasion.

Despite ongoing diplomatic efforts by global powers, the war shows no sign of abating. Trump’s comments highlight the tensions not only between Russia and Ukraine but also the complex role international leaders play in the conflict. As the human cost rises and geopolitical stakes grow, the world watches closely for any breakthrough toward peace.