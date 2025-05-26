Covid-19 cases rise in India as two new variants detected

NEW DELHI – Covid-19 cases in India have crossed the 1,000 mark, with health officials confirming 752 new infections in recent days. This rise has triggered growing public concern, especially in states with high case numbers. Kerala currently leads the surge with 430 active Covid-19 cases. Other major contributors include Maharashtra with 209 cases, Delhi with 104, Gujarat with 83, and Karnataka with 47. Delhi alone reported 99 new cases over the past week, highlighting a noticeable upward trend.

Most of the new cases are reported to be mild, and patients are recovering at home, according to health officials. Authorities, including the Union Health Secretary and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), are closely monitoring the situation.

In addition to rising infections, two new Covid-19 variants — NB.1.8.1 and LF.7 — have been detected in India. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified them as “variants under monitoring.” NB.1.8.1 was found in Tamil Nadu, while LF.7 emerged in Gujarat.

Despite the appearance of these new variants, the JN.1 strain remains dominant in India, accounting for 53% of recent cases. BA.2 follows at 26%, with other Omicron sublineages making up the rest. Officials have stated that none of the current strains appear to be more severe or contagious than previous ones.

Meanwhile, several states — including Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands — have reported no active Covid-19 cases. However, authorities continue to urge the public to remain cautious and follow preventive health measures.