Pakistan kicks off Mohmand dam phase-II, warns against water blockage

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Monday inaugurated the second phase of the Mohmand Dam project, with Federal Minister for Water Resources Moin Wattoo issuing a strong warning against any attempt to disrupt the country’s water supply. Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Wattoo declared that any act of blocking Pakistan’s water would be considered “an act of war.” He emphasized that Pakistan would firmly protect its water rights, especially under the legally binding Indus Waters Treaty with India.

“No one can deny Pakistan its rightful share of water. Interference with our water flow is equal to waging war,” Wattoo warned. He reaffirmed the government’s full commitment to completing the project and securing the nation’s water future.

Construction of the dam is progressing rapidly, with completion expected by 2027 or 2028. However, the minister expressed hope that the project would be finished ahead of schedule, praising the efforts of Chinese engineers working tirelessly on-site.

Once operational, the Mohmand Dam will produce 800 megawatts of electricity and irrigate thousands of acres of farmland. It is expected to greatly improve agricultural productivity and boost employment across the region.

Located on the Swat River in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mohmand District, the dam will be the world’s fifth-largest Concrete Face Rock-Filled Dam (CFRD), standing 213 meters tall. It will store 1.29 million acre-feet of water and benefit both new and existing farmland. WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen (retd.) Sajjad Ghani also attended the event, underscoring the dam’s national importance.