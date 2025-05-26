PM Shehbaz departs for Tehran after wrapping up key visit to Turkiye

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has departed for Iran after completing a two-day official visit to Turkiye. His trip is part of a broader regional outreach following Pakistan’s recent military conflict with India.

Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler and Deputy Governor of Istanbul Ulker Haktan Kocamaz saw off the prime minister at Istanbul airport. Pakistan’s ambassador to Turkiye, Yusuf Junaid, and other officials were also present.

During his stay, PM Shehbaz thanked the people and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for Turkiye’s strong support during the recent India-Pakistan tensions. He praised Turkiye’s unwavering stance in backing Pakistan’s defense and sovereignty.

Next, PM Shehbaz will meet top Iranian leaders in Tehran. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has already arrived in Iran and will join the prime minister’s delegation. The trip also includes visits to Azerbaijan and Tajikistan, where PM Shehbaz will attend the International Glacier Conference on May 29.

The regional tour underscores Pakistan’s efforts to strengthen ties with key allies. Notably, Turkiye, Iran, Azerbaijan, and Tajikistan all voiced open support for Pakistan during the recent military conflict. In response, India has launched boycott campaigns against Turkiye and Azerbaijani products.