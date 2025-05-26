Railways minister promises modern, passenger-friendly train services

ISLAMABAD – Federal Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi has pledged to restore public trust in Pakistan Railways by modernising services and putting passenger needs at the center of operations. During a surprise visit to Margalla Railway Station in Islamabad on Monday, Abbasi inspected facilities, cleanliness, and overall service standards. He interacted directly with passengers to hear their concerns and suggestions for improving travel conditions.

The minister also held discussions with station staff to assess their performance and explore ways to boost efficiency. He reviewed current development projects and stressed that every effort was being made to ensure safer, cleaner, and more reliable journeys.

“We must restore confidence in the railway system by modernising our services and putting passengers first,” Abbasi said in a statement, adding that improving comfort and punctuality was now a top priority.

He assured travelers that several new initiatives were in progress to upgrade train coaches, enhance ticketing systems, and ensure better customer service at stations nationwide. These upgrades, he said, are essential for making rail travel a preferred option once again.

The visit highlights the ministry’s renewed focus on accountability and improvement. Moving forward, more surprise inspections and direct engagement with passengers are expected to shape future reforms in Pakistan Railways.