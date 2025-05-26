Nationwide polio campaign launched to immunise 45 million Children

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Pakistan has kicked off a nationwide anti-polio campaign to vaccinate more than 45 million children under the age of five. The launch ceremony was held on Monday at the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) in Islamabad and was led by Ayesha Raza Farooq, the Prime Minister’s focal person for polio eradication.

During the ceremony, Farooq administered oral polio vaccine (OPV) and Vitamin A drops to children, highlighting the government’s strong commitment to ending the crippling disease. She called the campaign a vital step in the final push to stop poliovirus transmission by the end of 2025.

“This is not just a health initiative — it’s a national mission,” Farooq said. She explained that the current campaign is part of the “2-4-6” strategy, aimed at closing immunity gaps and preventing virus spread ahead of the high transmission season. The campaign will run for a week and involves over 400,000 frontline workers, including 225,000 female vaccinators.

Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal also addressed the event, urging parents to trust the vaccine and cooperate with health teams. He shared that polio has been found in sewage samples from 50 out of 89 districts, underlining the urgency of the effort. “This virus surrounds our children — we must act before it’s too late,” he stressed.

Despite recent successes, Pakistan has confirmed 10 polio cases so far in 2025. Moreover, environmental surveillance has detected the virus in 272 sewage samples from 68 districts, signaling that the risk of outbreaks still exists. High-risk areas include Karachi, South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the Quetta Block.

Unicef Representative Abdullah Fadil, who also attended the event, praised Pakistan’s progress and leadership. As he wrapped up his time in the country, he expressed confidence in the campaign’s impact. “Pakistan is closer than ever to ending polio,” Fadil stated, encouraging continued unity, strong political will, and public participation to achieve a polio-free future.