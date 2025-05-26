Bilawal Bhutto will be Pakistan’s youngest PM, says Zardari

President Asif Ali Zardari has confidently stated that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will become the country’s next and youngest Prime Minister through public support. His remarks came during a meeting with a Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) delegation led by Punjab Governor Salim Haider in Lahore.

Zardari praised all political parties, including PPP, for standing united with Pakistan’s armed forces during the recent Pakistan-India military clash. He noted that this unity sent a strong message and said, “India faced a tough response and had to back down.” The president added, “When Pakistan stands strong, all political forces stand with it.”

Highlighting PPP’s history, Zardari said the party has always sacrificed for democracy and the people. He called Bilawal Bhutto the true representative of youth and public hope, saying his leadership would help heal the nation. “Bilawal is ready to lead. The people will give him the mandate,” he added confidently.

Zardari also shared that PPP is becoming more active and better organized in Punjab, a province key to winning general elections. He said the party is focused on grassroots work, public welfare, and youth involvement to regain political strength.

It’s important to note that President Zardari is currently in Lahore, where he attended the PSL Season 10 final as a chief guest. His political meetings come as PPP ramps up its campaign, especially with elections on the horizon and growing support for Bilawal among young voters and urban centers.