China has firmly backed Pakistan after its recent military clash with India. A top Chinese foreign policy expert, Victor Zhikai Gao, said that China would not allow any country to violate Pakistan’s borders or independence. He called Pakistan an “iron brother” and said their partnership had grown stronger and more practical in recent years.

Gao highlighted that during the latest conflict, Pakistan’s Air Force used mostly Chinese-made weapons or joint China-Pakistan equipment. The J-10C fighter jets, in particular, caught global attention. Their speed, accuracy, and performance in combat surprised experts in Europe and Russia. Many viewed it as a sign of China’s rising military power.

The expert added that this wasn’t just military support—it was a signal to the world. China and Pakistan are now close military allies, not just political friends. Gao warned that any country challenging this alliance would face serious consequences. He called it a “wake-up call” for the US and Europe to rethink their regional strategies.

Gao also said that China’s military technology now competes with the world’s best. The success of the J-10C jets showed that China could produce top-class equipment without relying on Western technology. He emphasized that this strength gives Pakistan an edge in any future confrontations.

In conclusion, China made it clear that it will protect Pakistan’s sovereignty at all costs. This message came just days after both Pakistan and India agreed to a ceasefire on May 10. China’s support not only boosts Pakistan’s defense but also acts as a warning to any country that might try to interfere in the region.