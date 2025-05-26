Qalandars become champions for a third time

After defeating the Quetta Gladiators, Lahore Qalandars lifted Pakistan Super League (PSL) trophy for a third time, becoming the only second team to achieve this milestone after Islamabad United.

In a thrilling chase of 202 runs, Lahore Qalandars began aggressively with Mohammad Naeem and Fakhar Zaman laying a strong foundation. The duo put together a 39-run opening partnership, setting the tone for the innings.

However, the partnership was broken when Fakhar was dismissed by Abrar Ahmed after scoring just 11 runs off 10 balls, including two boundaries.

Abdullah Shafique then joined Naeem at the crease, and the pair quickly accelerated, hitting boundaries and building a crucial second-wicket partnership.

The 26-year-old was in fiery form as he approached his PSL 10 fifty, but his innings came to an end courtesy of Faheem Ashraf.

The opening batter scored a valuable 47 runs off 27 deliveries, featuring a boundary and six sixes. His dismissal ended the important 46-run stand, with the team positioned at 85 for 2 after 8.4 overs.

Abdullah Shafique continued to impress, forging a 30-run partnership with Kusal Perera, who also contributed important runs with his eyes set on surpassing the target.

The partnership was eventually broken by Usman Tariq, who dismissed Shafique. Shafique played a fiery knock of 41 runs off 28 balls, including four boundaries and a six, with the team at 115 for 3 in 12.3 overs.

Perera and Bhanuka Rajapaksa were scoring runs but came under pressure as Quetta Gladiators’ formidable bowling restricted them with dot balls, pushing the required run rate past 10.

In the 17th over, Mohammad Amir picked up his first wicket, dismissing Rajapaksa, who scored 14 off 16, leaving the side at 145-4 in 16.4 overs.

Sikandar Raza came to the crease and started hitting boundaries off Mohammad Amir’s back-to-back deliveries, easing the pressure with 47 runs needed off 18 balls. On the other hand, it was Perera with the bat who was easing the pressure on the team’s shoulders by notching up a brilliant fifty off 28 deliveries.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Quetta suffered an early setback as captain Saud Shakeel was dismissed by Qalandars’ skipper and left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi for just fours runs off six balls, leaving the Gladiators at 17-1 in 2.4 overs.

Quetta’s troubles continued in the next over when Salman Mirza removed Finn Allen for 12 off 11 deliveries, putting the side under early pressure.

However, a 38-run partnership between Rilee Rossouw and Hasan Nawaz steadied the innings.

Rossouw looked dangerous, but his stay was cut short by Sikandar Raza, who made an immediate impact by dismissing him for a quickfire 22 off just 11 balls. At that stage, Quetta were 58-3 in 6.2 overs.

Fernando was dismissed for 29 off 22 balls by Rishad Hossain, who claimed his first wicket with the score at 125-4 in 12.5 overs.

Dinesh Chandimal then joined Nawaz and provided valuable support, striking two sixes off Sikandar Raza in the 17th over to propel the score to 170-4.

Shaheen Afridi returned to halt the charge, removing Chandimal for a brisk 22 off 13 balls. Two balls later, he struck again, dismissing the well-set Hasan Nawaz for a brilliant 76 off 43 deliveries, reducing Quetta to 172-6 in 17.5 overs.

However, Faheem Ashraf played a vital cameo in the final over, smashing 28 off just eight balls, including multiple boundaries, to help Quetta breach the 200-run mark. He was dismissed on the final delivery of the innings.