‘Don’t become proxies of India’, Pakistan tells Afghanistan

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has warned that any future aggression against the country would be met with a “more severe” response, while reiterating that it remains committed to peace.

“We are peace-loving and give priority to peace. It is our first choice. But if you make this mistake again, our response will be even more intense,” he said on Saturday while addressing a special session attended by over 2,500 students from various universities of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the ISPR said in a statement.

The event, held in a festive atmosphere marked by nationalist slogans and songs, drew loud chants of “Long live the Pakistan Army” and “Kashmir will become Pakistan.” Students waved national flags and voiced support for the military.

Chaudhry said Pakistan’s armed forces had previously responded decisively to Indian air raids, including retaliatory strikes on 26 targets. He referenced the death of a young boy in Muzaffarabad, saying the brigade headquarters responsible for the attack was “destroyed.”

“Our aircraft targeted only military infrastructure,” he said. “We did not strike any civilian population, infrastructure, or place of worship because we believe in peace.”

The army spokesperson also accused India of being behind various militant activities in Pakistan, including unrest in Balochistan and attacks by extremist groups. “Behind every terrorist act in Pakistan, whether in Balochistan or elsewhere, is India’s hand,” he said.

Addressing Afghan authorities, he urged them not to allow militants to use Afghan territory to launch attacks on Pakistan. “Do not become proxies of India,” he said, adding that the problem lies with certain Afghan elites allegedly funded by New Delhi.

DG ISPR also condemned hardline groups such as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), accusing them of distorting Islamic teachings and seeking support from India. “You ask for help from those who violate the dignity of Kashmiri women,” he said.

Reiterating Pakistan’s long-standing stance on the Kashmir dispute, he told the audience: “The time has come again – Kashmir will become Pakistan.”