Nine India-backed terrorists were killed in three separate engagements in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, according to a statement issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday.

The military’s media wing said that security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Dera Ismail Khan district following reports of the presence of India-backed ‘Khwarij’.

“During the conduct of the operation, troops effectively engaged the terrorist’s location. After an intense exchange of fire, four India-backed terrorists were killed,” the statement read.

Another intelligence-based operation was carried out in Tank district, where two more India-backed terrorists were killed during a gunfight. In a third encounter in the general area of Bagh, Khyber district, security forces neutralised three more terrorists.

ISPR said that weapons and ammunition were recovered from the terrorists, who were involved in several terrorist activities in the region. “Sanitisation operations are ongoing to eliminate any remaining threats in the area,” it added.

The ISPR reiterated its commitment to eradicating terrorism from Pakistan. “Security forces remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and safeguard the nation,” the statement concluded.

On numerous occasions, the Pakistan Army and government have presented irrefutable evidence of Indian-sponsored terrorist activities in Pakistan.

A day after a suicide attack on a school bus in Khuzdar that martyred at least ten people, including eight children, Pakistani authorities held a joint press conference addressing the incident.

At the briefing, Interior Secretary Muhammad Khurram Agha, alongside Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, said that initial investigations revealed that the group Fitna al-Hindustan was responsible for the bombing.

He stated that Fitna al-Hindustan, with direct support from India, orchestrated the attack – a claim corroborated by confessions of convicted terrorists. He added that the ongoing terrorism in Balochistan was not linked to any specific ethnic group or religion, but rather part of India’s broader proxy war in the region.

In a separate press conference earlier, DG ISPR presented what he described as “irrefutable” evidence of India’s involvement in sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan. He asserted that Indian Army officers are directly orchestrating cross-border terrorism within Pakistan and supplying explosives intended to target civilians and security forces.