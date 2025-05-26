CM Maryam abolishes birth & death registration fee in Punjab

The Punjab government has eliminated the long-standing fees for birth and death registration across the province, effective immediately with the enforcement of the Punjab Birth and Death Registration Rules 2025.

Under the new regulations, birth and death registrations will now be free of cost throughout Punjab. Additionally, the requirement for a court decree for late registrations has been removed, simplifying the process for citizens.

On the directives of CM Maryam Nawaz, computerized birth and death certificates will also be issued free of charge. Citizens can register births and deaths without any fee at Union Councils and Municipal Committees for up to seven years.

peaking on the initiative, Maryam Nawaz emphasized, “Identity is the fundamental right of every citizen. We aim to facilitate the public by ensuring easy access to services. Digital birth and death certificates are essential for availing various services, and timely registration will help Punjab’s citizens secure their rights.”

Separately, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed a deep sense of grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in various accidents due to strong winds and rain in the province. She offered condolences and extended her heartfelt sympathied to the bereaved families. She directed the authorities concerned to provide immediate and best medical assistance to the injured.

Madam Chief Minister directed the relevant authorities of Rescue 1122, PDMA and district administration to intensify rehabilitation and relief activities, besides submitting a detailed report on the damages done. She said, “Punjab government is with the affected families in this hour of grief.” She added, “All possible measures are being taken to protect lives and property of people in severe weather conditions.”