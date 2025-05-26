Indian troops shoot dead Pakistani

Indian border troops shot dead a Pakistani man who they said had crossed the international frontier and did not stop when challenged, the force said Saturday. The shooting comes two weeks after arch-rivals India and Pakistan agreed a ceasefire after a four-day conflict, in which more than 70 people were killed in missile, drone and artillery fire. India’s Border Security Force (BSF) said its troops Friday evening had spotted “one suspicious person advancing towards the border fence”, which lies beyond the international frontier in Gujarat state’s Banaskantha district. “They challenged the intruder, but he continued to advance, prompting them to open fire”, the BSF said in a statement. “The intruder was neutralised on the spot”. A photograph released by the force showed a dead man with greying hair. The recent conflict between the nuclear-armed rivals was triggered by an attack on tourists in Pahalgam on April 22, the deadliest on civilians in the contested Muslim-majority territory in decades.