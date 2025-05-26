Khuzdar blast toll rises to eight as two more students succumb to wounds

The death toll in the Khuzdar bus blast rose to eight after two more female students succumbed to their injuries in a hospital on Sunday. According to security sources, two students -Shema Ibrahim and Muskan – died at the hospital after battling for life for almost four days. As per the latest update, those lost their lives in the terrorist attack include seven female and one male students. On May 21, at least five people, including three female students, were killed on the spot and 43 others injured in a suicide attack on a school bus near Zero Point in Khuzdar on the Quetta-Karachi highway when it was on its way to drop the students at the Army Public School in Khuzdar Cantonment. Hours after the school bus explosion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir expressed resolve that time has come for Pakistan to show unwavering national resolve, similar to that demonstrated against Indian aggression, to eliminate foreign-sponsored terrorism and bring the fight to a decisive conclusion.