Liverpool lift Premier League trophy after Palace draw

Virgil van Dijk lifted the Premier League trophy after Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Sunday as the Reds held a title party with their own fans for the first time in 35 years.

Arne Slot’s side wrapped up their record-equalling 20th English crown with a demolition of Tottenham in April, but the long-awaited trophy presentation was saved for the final game of the season.

Liverpool’s last title in 2020 was won during the Covid-19 lockdown, meaning the trophy was held aloft by then-captain Jordan Henderson in front of an empty stadium.