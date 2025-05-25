Exide Pakistan, SRNE launch hybrid inverters, lithium-ion batteries

Exide Pakistan, in strategic collaboration with SRNE Solar Technology Co. Ltd., held a grand launch event at The Nishat Hotel, Lahore to unveil their latest range of Hybrid Inverters and Lithium-Ion Batteries for the Pakistani market. The event marked a significant milestone in the renewable energy sector, promising innovative energy solutions for a sustainable future.

The ceremony commenced with the Recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by the National Anthem, setting a solemn and patriotic tone. A compelling event opener video welcomed attendees, leading into a formal welcome address that highlighted Exide’s pioneering legacy in energy solutions.

The audience was then introduced to the Chief Guest, followed by an impressive corporate video presentation by SRNE, showcasing their global presence and technological innovation. Mr. Chen Yong, Founder and Chairman of SRNE, delivered a keynote speech, underlining the importance of Pakistan as a strategic partner in SRNE’s global vision.

A detailed project video by Exide highlighted the journey of this collaboration, followed by a powerful address by Mr. Altaf Hashwani – Director Exide Pakistan Ltd. emphasizing the commitment to green energy. The event’s central highlight was the MoU signing ceremony, symbolizing the official partnership between Exide and SRNE.

This was followed by a dynamic product launch video, introducing the newly developed Hybrid Inverters and Lithium-Ion Battery systems. In-depth technical presentations by both SRNE and Exide offered insights into the unique features, efficiency, and long-term value of the products.

To honor key contributors, an award ceremony was held where the Chairman of Exide presented a special award to the CEO of SRNE, followed by recognition awards to outstanding dealers across the country. The evening concluded with a heartfelt note of thanks and a grand dinner, celebrating a successful and promising collaboration.