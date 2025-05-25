Bangladesh squad lands in Lahore for three-match T20I series

The first batch of the Bangladesh cricket team arrived in Lahore early Sunday morning ahead of their three-match T20 International series against Pakistan.

The 10-member group includes players Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Tanvir Islam, Parvez Hossain Emon, and Tanzim Hasan Sakib, along with several support staff.

Bangladesh’s squad is arriving in three separate groups. Both teams are expected to conduct training sessions at the Gaddafi Stadium on May 26 and 27.

A joint press conference featuring the captains is scheduled for May 27, ahead of the series opener.

The development followed a meeting between Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Chairman Nazmul Abedin and President Faruque Ahmed.

Bangladesh’s national team was confirmed to tour Pakistan this month for a three-match T20 International series.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi thanked his Bangladeshi counterparts for finalising the tour, stating: “We are grateful to the BCB leadership for their trust and cooperation. This series was another positive step in strengthening cricketing ties between our nations.”

The PCB had initially considered hosting matches in Faisalabad as well, but the revival of international cricket in the city appeared to be delayed once again.

Earlier reports indicated that several Bangladeshi players had expressed reluctance to commit to a five-match series due to their ongoing cricketing schedule.

Pakistan-Bangladesh T20I series schedule:

28th May – 1st T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

30th May – 2nd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

1st June – 3rd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh T20Is:

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wicket-keeper), Saim Ayub.