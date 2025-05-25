Messi, Miami fight back for 3-3 draw at Philadelphia

Inter Miami fought back from 3-1 down to grab a 3-3 draw at MLS Eastern Conference leaders the Philadelphia Union on Saturday thanks to a stoppage-time leveller from substitute Telasco Segovia.

Israeli forward Tai Baribo scored twice for Philadelphia to give them the two goal advantage but Lionel Messi gave Miami hope with an 87th-minute free-kick before Venezuelan Segovia dramatically grabbed the point.

Quinn Sullivan, called up this week by Mauricio Pochettino to the US national team squad, fired Philadelphia ahead in the seventh minute with a sweet strike after Miami’s defence had failed to close down.

Baribo made it 2-0 with an instinctive finish in the 44th minute as Miami’s defensive troubles continued.

The visitors got a foothold in the game in the 60th minute when Noah Allen floated in a cross from the left which was met by a firm header from Argentine Tadeo Allende.

But Philadelphia restored their two-goal cushion when, from a long throw, Miami were unable to clear and Jean-Jacques Danley pounced on the loose ball and Baribo fired home.

Messi beat Union keeper Andrew Rick with a characteristically well driven free-kick for his sixth goal of the season three minutes from the end of regulation time to set up a frantic finale.

Jovan Lukic hit the bar from inside the box early in stoppage time as Philly looked to wrap-up the win but they were left crestfallen in the fifth minute of stoppage time when, after good work from Messi, Segovia pounced and blasted home.

There was still time for one more chance but an unmarked Danley, who had an outstanding game in midfield, somehow headed wide from close range.

While the result was a welcome sign of character from Miami, they remain with just one win in their past eight games in all competitions having conceded 23 goals.

Javier Mascherano’s side are sixth in the Eastern Conference and the former Barcelona and Argentina midfielder praised his team’s response.

“We showed character, personality. It was another difficult start of the game for us because in the beginning we conceded the goal… but the guys showed they want want to fight to get out of this situation,” said the Miami coach.

“We are in a bad trend, but with a lot of spirit to come back to be the team we were at the beginning of the season,” he added before demanding better from his back line.

“We cannot concede every single corner kick and every single throw in and give opponents opportunities to score… we need to be more focused in those situations,” Mascherano said.

USA forward Patrick Agyemang had scored twice for Dean Smith’s Charlotte but Malte Amundsen looked to have earned the Columbus Crew a point before Spaniard Pep Biel grabbed a 75th-minute winner for a 3-2 triumph.

Mexican star Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano’s stoppage-time header earned San Diego a 2-1 victory over the winless defending champion Los Angeles Galaxy.

Former Arsenal and France striker Olivier Giroud’s 77th-minute goal earned Los Angeles FC a 2-2 draw at Montreal while Duncan McGuire’s first league goal of the season gave Orlando a 1-0 victory over the Portland Timbers.

Argentine Max Urruti’s 84th-minute goal gave the New England Revolution a 3-3 draw at Sporting Kansas City after the visitors had let an early 2-0 lead slip.