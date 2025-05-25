Shoaib wins Federal Cup National Tennis C’ships title

Muhammad Shoaib bagged the men’s title of the 37th OGDCL Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships here at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex.

This year’s tournament featured over 120 players competing across six categories including Men’s Singles & Doubles, Ladies’ Singles, Boys’ U18 Singles, Boys’ U14 Singles, and Girls’ U12 Singles. A total of PKR 850,000 was distributed among winners and runners-up as prize money and travel allowances.

In a thrilling showdown, 23-year-old top seed Muhammad Shoaib of PAF successfully defended his title against Muzammil Murtaza in an exhilarating three-set battle that lasted over 2 hours and 58 minutes. Shoaib claimed victory with scores of 7-6(6), 2-6, 6-4.

Muzammil started strong, breaking Shoaib early and taking a 3-0 lead. However, Shoaib quickly adjusted his strategy, breaking back in the fifth game and forcing a tiebreak after both players held serve. In the tiebreak, Shoaib’s early mini-break and consistent pressure earned him a hard-fought 8-6 win in the first set.

The second set saw Muzammil bounce back with renewed focus, breaking Shoaib’s serve in the 4th and 6th games to level the match with a 6-2 win.

In the deciding set, both players showcased exceptional baseline rallies and strategic cross-court play, reaching 4-4. Shoaib then delivered a clinical performance, breaking Muzammil’s serve in the ninth game with powerful down-the-line winners. He maintained his composure while serving for the match, forcing unforced errors from his opponent and sealing the final set 6-4.

The enthralling final was officiated by ITF White Badge Umpire Husnain Mehmood, ensuring a high standard of officiating.

Earlier in the day, in the Junior 18 & Under Singles Final, Muhammad Salar emerged as the champion, defeating promising Islamabad youngster M. Hazik Aasim in a competitive straight-sets match. The encounter showcased the growing depth of talent in Pakistan’s junior tennis ranks, with both players displaying impressive skill and composure.

Although Ahmad Hayat Lak, Managing Director of OGDCL, and Ch. Muhammad Aslam, Managing Director of Air Blue, were unable to attend the final due to urgent official engagements, the prize distribution ceremony was graced by distinguished guests.

Muhammad Shafik, Director Commercial – Air Blue, Majid Bashir, President of the Islamabad Tennis Association, and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, President of the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), attended as Guests of Honor and distributed trophies and prizes to the winners and runners-up. Additionally, M.T. Cheema, Secretary of the Islamabad Tennis Association, and Ahsan Raza Zaidi also took part in presenting awards and acknowledging the players’ commendable performances.

Men’s Singles Final: Muhammad Shoaib beat Muzammil Murtaza 7-6(6), 2-6, 6-4.

Junior 18&Under Singles Final: Muhammad Salar beat M.Hazik Aasim 7-5 6-3.