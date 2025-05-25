Bezzecchi ends win drought in spectacular British MotoGP

The 26-year-old Aprilia rider came home ahead of France’s Johann Zarco (Honda LCR), backing up his surprise win in France a fortnight ago, with championship leader Marc Marquez (Ducati) just snatching third.

Marquez extends his lead in the standings over his younger brother Alex.

The unluckiest rider was France’s 2021 world champion Fabio Quartararo, who had taken pole for the third successive race and looked set for his first win since 2022.

However, a technical problem ended his race on the 12th lap.

All the riders were able to take part in chapter two of the race — including both the Marquez brothers who had crashed out — as three laps had yet to be completed.

Alex had gone on the opening corner and Marc on the second lap when he was leading.

However, a red flag came out because there was oil on the track — resulting from a collision between Franco Morbidelli and Aleix Espargaro.

Alex Marquez was understandably more cautious on the restart but still overtook Quartararo before the Frenchman retook command and Alex dropped back to fifth.

Quartararo got a buffer too as Jack Miller on a satellite Yamaha bike surged into second on the second lap and Zarco moved into third.

The pressure appeared to get to the two Ducati riders.

They both went too wide on a corner on the third lap dropping Marc Marquez and two-time world champion Francesco Bagnaia well down the field.

Bagnaia’s race finished on the fourth lap, the Italian coming to grief down on his knees in the gravel his head raised to the heavens and shaking his hands in despair.

Miller’s dreams of a podium finish disappeared on the seventh lap as the Australian was passed by Bezzecchi and Zarco and then dropped to fifth.

Quartararo held a five second lead over his pursuers with 11 laps remaining but Marc Marquez was pushing and making ground through the field.

With just over half of the 19 laps completed Marc Marquez had moved into fifth but Alex Marquez had dropped like a stone to eighth.

Marc Marquez moved into fourth on the 11th lap, some eight seconds behind Quartararo but with the Frenchman’s compatriot Zarco next in his sights.

Disaster struck for Quartararo on the 12th lap as a technical problem brought his race to an end, just as he was in sight of his first win since Germany in 2022.

The 26-year-old burst into tears, slapped his control panel and after climbing off his bike went down on his haunches sobbing with his head in his hands.

The disconsolate Frenchman received a resounding round of applause as he trudged back to the Yamaha stable.

His mishap left Bezzecchi in the lead, three seconds ahead of Zarco with Marc Marquez a further two seconds behind in third.

Neverthless it was Marquez who had to watch himself as he came under pressure for third from Morbidelli and after back and forth on the final lap the Spaniard just got his nose in front.

His relief was nothing compared to the joy of Bezzecchi who celebrated understandably in raucous fashion with his team.