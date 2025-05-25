Olympian Arshad Nadeem honored with best Asian athlete award

In a moment of immense national pride, Olympic gold medalist and javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem has been named the Best Asian Athlete of the Year by the Asian Athletics Federation. The prestigious honor was officially announced during the federation’s recent high-level meeting in South Korea and marks a defining milestone in the career of a man who continues to rewrite Pakistan’s athletic history. Arshad Nadeem, who has become a household name in the country for his world-class throws and resilient spirit, now joins an exclusive list of athletes recognized for their excellence across Asia. His journey from Mian Channu’s dusty training fields to global podiums has been nothing short of inspirational.