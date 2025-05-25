Daily Times

Jennifer Lopez heads to AMAs ‘rehearsals’ despite injury

News Desk

Jennifer Lopez just kept herself filtered. During rehearsals for her upcoming gig, which is, hosting the American Music Awards 2025, she suffered a rather nasty cut on her nose which she covered up with makeup and selfie filters.

The On The Floor songstress, who also flashed a recent bruise on her arm while prepping for the ceremony previously, uploaded a glammed up selfie and video of herself while inside a vehicle.

Wearing a blue, cropped sweatshirt and matching bottoms, Lopez placed one of her hands behind her head to pose for the camera.

She could also be seen wearing a dewy, glowing makeup look on her face, with a touch of warm blush to her cheekbones and a bright highlighter along with nude-coloured lips.

The picture also appeared to have some sort of filter on it and a text that provided an update on her whereabouts.

“OMW to rehearsals,” the I Ain’t Your Mama singer wrote.

This comes shortly after Jennifer Lopez opened up about having suffered a few different injuries while getting ready to host the 2025 AMAs buy flashing her arm in a monochromatic picture previously uploaded on her Instagram.

