Jennifer Lopez heads to AMAs ‘rehearsals’ despite injury

Jennifer Lopez just kept herself filtered. During rehearsals for her upcoming gig, which is, hosting the American Music Awards 2025, she suffered a rather nasty cut on her nose which she covered up with makeup and selfie filters.

The On The Floor songstress, who also flashed a recent bruise on her arm while prepping for the ceremony previously, uploaded a glammed up selfie and video of herself while inside a vehicle.

Wearing a blue, cropped sweatshirt and matching bottoms, Lopez placed one of her hands behind her head to pose for the camera.

She could also be seen wearing a dewy, glowing makeup look on her face, with a touch of warm blush to her cheekbones and a bright highlighter along with nude-coloured lips.

The picture also appeared to have some sort of filter on it and a text that provided an update on her whereabouts.

“OMW to rehearsals,” the I Ain’t Your Mama singer wrote.

This comes shortly after Jennifer Lopez opened up about having suffered a few different injuries while getting ready to host the 2025 AMAs buy flashing her arm in a monochromatic picture previously uploaded on her Instagram.