Elle Fanning makes stylish appearance while exiting Cannes festival

Elle Fanning made a stylish appearance in Cannes on Saturday, stepping out in a long, shirt-style dress that perfectly complemented the sunny French Riviera backdrop.

The 27-year-old actress turned heads in the tailored ensemble, which accentuated her silhouette, pairing it with brown sunglasses, a bold red lip and her hair slicked back for a polished look.

According to Daily Mail, Fanning added splashes of color with a striped handbag and brown shoes as she strolled through the city.

Having arrived three days earlier, the Sentimental Value star has been spotted at multiple high-profile premieres, including the screening of her own film on May 21, in which she plays rising Hollywood starlet Rachel Kemp.

Moreover, her appearance coincides with the Cannes Film Festival’s newly introduced modesty rules, which aim to shift the spotlight back to cinema by discouraging provocative red carpet fashion.

The updated guidelines now prohibit nudity and encourage more conservative attire, marking a significant shift from past years, as per the outlet.

Despite the tighter regulations, Fanning’s refined yet eye-catching outfit stood out, reaffirming her status as a fashion icon at one of the industry’s most prestigious events.