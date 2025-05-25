Tom Cruise faces box office defeat

Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is second in place at the box office. The much-anticipated installment of the thriller franchise was beaten by Disney’s Lilo & Stitchduring the opening weekend of both movies.

It would be rather safe to say that the studio’s live-action release of Lilo & Stitch is making up for the disappointment caused by the live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Based off the 2002 animate feature film, Lilo & Stitch is expected to project a breaking four-day holiday weekend opening of 180 million dollars, as per Deadline.

It is a rather impressive feat considering it went head-to-head against Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible series, which would likely open to a franchise-best 77 million dollars.

Meanwhile, Snow White, that starred Rachel Zegler in the titular role and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, earned 42.2 million dollars.

While Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning sees Tom Cruise reprise his role as Ethan Hunt, Maia Kealoha made her film debut as Lilo Pelekai in Lilo & Stitch with the original’s writer-director, Chris Sanders, reprising his voice role as Stitch.