Cara Delevingne didn’t care for Cannes dress code

Cara Delevingne stunned at the Cannes Film Festival this year, which marked her first time being at the prestigious festival for a movie red carpet. However, she didn’t follow the dress code. “I did hear about [the new dress code], but I don’t even think I understand it,” Delevingne, 32, admitted with a laugh. The festival prohibited dresses with long trains and nude looks. The website FAQs note that “nudity is prohibited on the red carpet, as well as in any other area of the festival,” for “decency reasons.” “Voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train, that hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theatre are not permitted,” they added. Not paying attention to the code worked out just fine for Delevingne, who is “not that much of a train person.” She continued, after reflecting for a moment, “I didn’t even know I wasn’t a train person until you just said that. A train is effort. If I could have a train that I could then make into a hood so then I could run, that would be something. But no, we didn’t even think about [the dress code].” The supermodel and actress attended the first day of the festival wearing a floor-length red Miu Miu gown and changed up her hair by wearing a black wig.