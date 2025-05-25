Reform, Not Relief

At a glance, the numbers appear encouraging: inflation slowing to an unbelievable 0.3 per cent in April, the current account deficit narrowing, and the rupee holding steady. With IMF delegations satisfied with the progress and Gulf-backed assurances trickling in, the government can reasonably claim that Pakistan is no longer on the precipice of default.

But temporary relief cannot, under any circumstances, be mistaken for reform. And the deeper, structural crises facing Pakistan’s economy remain dangerously unresolved.

Chief among them is the energy sector, long a drag on fiscal stability and industrial growth. Circular debt has swelled to Rs2.6 trillion. Decades of misaligned incentives, operational inefficiencies, and rigid “take-or-pay” contracts with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) continue to drain state finances, forcing payments even for unused electricity. Of the 45,888MW in installed generation, only about half can be reliably evacuated due to outdated grid infrastructure. Transmission and distribution losses hover above 18%, while industries face unreliable supply and unaffordable tariffs.

Encouragingly, the Power Division has launched a renegotiation drive to shift older contracts toward “take-and-pay” models, and NEPRA has rolled out pilot programs to modernise metering through AMI (Advanced Metering Infrastructure). However, these need to be scaled with urgency.

The tax system, meanwhile, remains dangerously narrow. Fewer than 2% of Pakistanis pay income tax. While the Federal Board of Revenue has expanded digital tracking through its IRIS portal and point-of-sale integrations, broadening the base remains elusive. Wealthier groups continue to exploit loopholes, while indirect taxes on fuel, food, and utilities fall hardest on the lower-income segments.

To its credit, the government has restarted SOE reforms under the SIFC framework. Entities like PIA, Pakistan Steel Mills, and the Discos have been earmarked for restructuring or divestment. Yet these remain in the early stages. PIA, in particular, still consumes more bailout than bandwidth.

This is where we are truly struggling now. The danger may have been averted, and the headline inflation may improve more pronouncedly in the short term, but the fundamentals will not correct themselves.

Economic history is littered with abandoned reform: temporary surpluses that lured policymakers into inaction. A stronger rupee today must not become the excuse to postpone deeper restructuring tomorrow.

Real reform requires more than crisis-driven compliance with IMF benchmarks. It needs political continuity, inter-party consensus, and an honest reckoning with long-protected interests across sectors. It demands trust between citizens and institutions, which is earned through transparency, not extracted through coercion.

Pakistan has turned a corner before, only to circle back. This time, the bend must be sharper. And it must hold. *