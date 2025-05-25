Gaza’s Collapse

Entire families are vanishing in a flash. Houses, schools, hospitals: flattened. Gaza would soon enter its 600th day under siege, and the world is still fumbling over whether to frame this catastrophe as security “tit-for-tat,” offer muted prayers, or post another hashtag.

Over 53,900 Palestinians are dead and 122,000, wounded. Let that sink in. In the past 24 hours alone, Gaza’s health ministry reported at least 38 killed and more than 200 injured; many of them children. Nine members of a single family in Khan Younis were wiped out in a single strike. Elsewhere, a four-year-old boy died of starvation. He is not the first. He may not be the last. This is not famine caused by failed rains or economic collapse. It is engineered: by siege, by blockade, by war.

The UNRWA has warned that at least 500 to 600 aid trucks are needed daily. Only a trickle gets through. It need not be said, but perhaps, one last time, for the leadership in Muslim countries, for families without formula, for patients without morphine and for the displaced living in tents without water, the shortfall is a death sentence.

More than 90% of Gaza’s population has been forcibly displaced. Tent camps, many lacking even basic sanitation, are being bombed. Hospitals have collapsed. Food is weaponised. Aid is restricted. Would it be an exaggeration to proclaim that every single principle enshrined in international humanitarian law-distinction, proportionality, protection of civilians-is being torn apart in real time?

And now, journalism itself is under fire. With 220 reporters killed, Netanyahu’s doctrine has become not only a war on civilians but a war on documentation, on truth itself. The Israeli military says it now controls

77% of Gaza. What remains (for the living and the world) is ruin.

International legal experts, including UN rapporteurs, have repeatedly raised the alarm about possible war crimes. But global political will remains paralysed by vetoes, alliances, and moral double standards. Yesterday’s Madrid Group meeting of European and Middle Eastern foreign ministers, considering sanctions, was a rare glimmer of pressure. But without a ceasefire and a credible plan for justice, such gestures risk becoming fig leaves for the status quo.

There will be time, perhaps, for tribunals and inquiries. For now, the priority must be clear: the killing must stop. Aid must flow. Unimpeded. Immediately. *