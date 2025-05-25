Strategic Negligence, Incompetence or Worse

The “Russians are coming” is no longer the title of a humorous Cold War movie. A damaged Soviet submarine has to be put into a small New England seaport for repairs. The animosity and fear of the residents end in friendship and gratitude as one of the Soviet sailors rescues a small child. The rest is Kismet. The movie ends with the repaired sub sailing away, guarded by a phalanx of small boats crewed by the townspeople to prevent the US Navy from attacking the Soviet ship. Ah, what halcyon days the Cold War were!

Today, Russia is the “acute” threat after China. That acute has two opposite meanings, one being sharp, shrewd or astute, escaped these US makers of strategy. And despite the million or so dead and wounded this acute Russian threat has suffered in Ukraine, their army is still posed to assault Western Europe.

That Russia is stiffening defences on its 1400-mile border with Finland and NATO is one further example of malicious intent. A small decrepit hospital being upgraded near the border is Exhibit A. More likely, the hospital is being renovated to accommodate the hundreds of thousands of wounded Russians as far out of public view as possible. Yet who in the West accepts that?

Europe is being coerced by Donald Trump and his team to perhaps double defence spending to 5% of GDP a year. These increases are meant to strengthen NATO and Europe’s military power and thus demonstrate to Moscow that its aggression in the West will not be tolerated.

Unfortunately, three realities raise ugly prospects. First, even if these increases were likely–and short of a war they are not-does the strengthening of one of NATO’s alliances increase the overall ability of the alliance to stop a Russian attack west? Of course not. Second, is NATO capable of achieving a coordinated and integrated defence of Europe without assigning individual areas of tactical control to specific nations capable of defending them? The answer is no.

Finally, do the US and its European allies understand the more imminent and dangerous threat posed by Russia? Again the answer is no. Why?

Rather than conducting an objective analysis of Russia and its military, the worst case is assumed or the case that is perceived as worst and can be sold politically to win public support. No better example of this is the US’s once closest ally, the UK.

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has called for a “defence dividend” in which spending 2.5% of GDP in 2027 on its military will turn the tide. This spending, it is argued absent analysis, will stimulate the building of military systems that will increase employment and generate economic growth. In fact, as virtually any senior serving British officer will tell you, the UK military of an Army of 70,000 or so; 16 surface combatants; and an air force with 140 Typhoon jets will shrink even with this so-called defence increase.

And this spending will do nothing to address the most dangerous threat. Assuming that no one can win or fight a nuclear war and that it will take five and probably double that time for the Russian military to recover from the thrashing it is taking in Ukraine, using the US as an example after Vietnam, where then does Vladimir Putin turn? The answer is “active measures,” often mischaracterized as “hybrid, asymmetric war or grey zone operations.”

Active measures include espionage at an industrial level; infrastructure and cyber attacks; mis and disinformation; psychological operations; assassinations and intimidation; and massive propaganda among other tools of the trade straight from the Lenin playbook. What is being done here and how much of the increases in defence spending affect “active measures?” The answer is that rather than increase spending to defend against the ongoing threat, money will go to defending a threat that at best is far distant.

Can anything be done to recognize this strategic negligence or incompetence? The answer is probably no. This threat cannot be countered with what increased defence spending will buy: more ships, aircraft, combat systems and vehicles that have virtually no value here.

What a pity. And Putin must be thinking how convenient this is for him. He can take his time in reconstituting his force as the US and its European friends are convinced it is still a potent force. And he can run virtually unchecked in using active measures.

What will we do? Guess?

The writer is a senior advisor at Washington, DC’s Atlantic Council and a published author. He can be reached on Twitter @harlankullman.