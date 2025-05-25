Memon acknowledges journalists’ role in countering India’s propaganda

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has extended his heartfelt congratulations to all the newly elected office bearers of KUJ (Dastoor) on their victory in the annual elections.

He offered special congratulations to Nasrullah Chaudhry on being elected unopposed as President and to Rehan Khan Chishti on being elected as Secretary. Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, stated that the journalists of Pakistan, especially those from Sindh, have given a strong and dignified response to the false propaganda of the Indian media through responsible and effective journalism.

He added that even during the recent war, Pakistani media houses set an example of professional integrity by prioritizing accurate and factual reporting. Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon further stated that the Sindh government has taken several concrete and practical measures for the protection and welfare of journalists, which have now become a model to be followed at the national level.

He said that the Sindh Commission for the Protection of Journalists has been established to safeguard the lives and property of journalists and to ensure their professional freedom. Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that, for the first time in the country’s history, the Sindh government under the Pakistan Peoples Party has enacted comprehensive legislation for the protection, freedom, and welfare of journalists and media workers.

He added that the establishment of the Journalists Protection Commission and the legislation passed by the Sindh Assembly have provided both constitutional and practical safeguards for the protection of journalists.He expressed hope that the new leadership of KUJ (Dastoor) will further advance responsible, courageous, and principled journalism.