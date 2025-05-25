Mayor inaugurates different road projects in Hyderabad

The Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) here on Sunday inaugurated 8 projects concerning construction and renovation of roads in different parts of the city.

“All these projects are part of the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP’s) vision to develop the cities,” the mayor said while talking to the media.

According to him, all those projects were being funded from the revenue collected by the corporations itself.

He underscored that the HMC under his authority was constantly planning to undertake development of the city with special focus dedicated on the areas which had witnessed comparatively less development previously.

Shoro expressed hope that after the construction, laying of pavers and renovation those roads would enhance mobility and ease the flow of traffic, facilitating the common citizens and trade as well.

The Mayor’s spokesman informed that the roads in question were located in Hussainabad, Latifbad unit numbers 4 and 9, Makrani Para in Latifabad and the Passport office areas.