SACM disburses compensation among traffic accident victims

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh for Minority Affairs and President of the Pakistan Peoples Party Minority Wing Sindh, Dr. Lalchand Ukrani, visited Rajo Khanani to meet with the families of the victims and the injured from the tragic road accident that occurred near Tong in the Thana Bola Khan area.

Dr. Lalchand Ukrani distributed financial aid cheques of Rs. 200,000 each to the families of the 18 deceased and Rs. 50,000 each to the injured, on behalf of the Sindh Government. He expressed deep sorrow over the incident and offered condolences to the bereaved families, while also visiting the injured to check on their condition.

Dr. Ukrani stated that the Pakistan Peoples Party has always stood with oppressed communities and minorities, and in this time of hardship, the affected families will not be left alone. He further said that the Sindh Government is bearing all medical expenses for the injured and is taking all necessary measures to ensure the protection of minorities’ lives and property.

He was accompanied by Senator Ponjo Mal Bheel, Senator Krishna Kumari Kolhi, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Veerji Kolhi, Member of Sindh Provincial Assembly Tanzila Qambrani, and PPP Thana Bola Khan President Comrade Bhagwandas Kohistani.

Later, Dr. Lalachand Ukrani also visited Naukot to offer condolences to the sons of Amar Somro Mal Bheel, General Secretary of the PPP Minority Wing District Tharparkar, and expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss. He handed over a cheque of Rs. 200,000 as financial aid from the Department of Minority Affairs and assured them of every possible support.

Dr. Lalchand Ukrani emphasized that loyal and hardworking leaders like Amar Somro Mal Bheel are a valuable asset to the party, and their sacrifices will not go in vain. He vowed that the perpetrators would be brought to justice and warned that the Sindh Government will take strict action against any oppression of minorities. He added that this incident was a failed attempt to suppress the minority community, and such efforts will be collectively resisted.