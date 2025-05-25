19 killed, 92 wounded in different rain-related incidents in Punjab

A violent windstorm accompanied by rain wreaked havoc in Punjab on Saturday, resulting in the deaths of 19 people and injuries to 92 people.

While the national media put the death toll from the storm in Punjab at 19, confirmed that 13 people were killed in rain-related incidents. Three deaths were reported only from Lahore where six people were also injured as strong winds blew away billboards and caused damage to people’s properties.

According to rescue officials, six storm-related incidents were reported in Lahore. Two labourers

were injured when the roof of an under-construction house caved in in Park View City near Chuhng.

Rescue personnel shifted the injured Naveed (38) and Ramzan (45) to Jinnah Hospital for treatment.

Twenty-year-old Ali Hassan fell from the rooftop of his house near LDA Signal on Raiwind Road

during the windstorm and received injuries. A labourer fell from the rooftop of an under-construction house in Jazak City on Multan Road and passed away. He was identified as Zahid (40) and his body was handed over to the police to fulfil the medico-legal formalities.

On Burki Road, 16-year-old Umari fell from the rooftop of his house and received injuries. On Raiwind Road, 55 years old Kubra was injured when the wall of her house collapsed near Indus Hospital.

In Chungi Amar Sidhu, an elderly man was killed and another was injured when they fell from the rooftop of a house. The deceased was identified as 60 years old Nazeer. The injured man, 50 years old Ramzan was taken to Lahore General Hospital for treatment. In Jhelum, three persons, including a woman, were killed after walls collapsed and a tree fell on them. One person was killed in Sheikhupura where the roof of a factory caved in.

Two people, including a 12-year-old child, were killed in two separate rain-related incidents in Shakargarh. Deaths were also reported from Sialkot, Rawalpindi, Mianwali and Nankana.

The power supply was suspended in several cities such as Faisalabad, Attock, Gujranwala, Hafizabad and Multan. Similarly, several trees were uprooted while billboards were blown away after a fierce hailstorm pounded the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Sensing the gravity of the situation, the district administration of Rawalpindi had to impose rain emergency.