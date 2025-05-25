Abacus hosts UK delegation to bolster tech collaboration

Abacus, a leader in delivering worldclass technology, outsourcing, and consulting solutions, was honoured to host a distinguished delegation from the British High Commission at its Lahore BPO office on 24th May 2025. The delegation, led by Her Excellency Jane Marriott CMG OBE – British High Commissioner to Pakistan – included Mr. Ben Warrington, Head of the Lahore Office, and Mrs. Reema Salman, Chevening Alumni Engagement Officer. The visit underscored shared ambitions to deepen technology collaboration and economic ties between the UK and Pakistan.

The delegation engaged with Abacus’s leadership team, including Ms. Fatima Asad-Said – CEO of Abacus, Faeza Khan – Chief Strategy Officer, and Shaheryar Rafiq Butt – Global Head of the BPO Division, along with other senior executive leaders, to discuss opportunities for expanding IT and technology partnerships.

Discussions focused on Abacus’s footprint, AI-driven cutting edge technology solutions and reviewing it’s current operations and future growth strategies in the UK market. The strategic dialogue aligned on potential UK interventions to support Abacus’s expansion, including skills development, digital transformation, and cross-border tech engagements. The delegation also had the opportunity to visit Abacus’s outsourcing capabilities and innovative infrastructure to identify synergies with British firms.

British High Commissioner, Jane Marriott CMG OBE, said: “Abacus is a fantastic example of how strong UK-Pakistan partnerships can reap benefits for both countries. Both the UK and Pakistan’s IT sectors are powerhouses of talent and innovation. There is huge potential to be found in collaboration.”

Fatima Asad-Said, CEO of Abacus, remarked: “This visit reaffirms the strategic importance of the UK as a pivotal market for Abacus. We are poised to scale our impact through partnerships that leverage British expertise and Pakistan’s tech prowess. We appreciate the High Commissioner’s proactive engagement and look forward to translating these discussions into impactful collaborations.”