JI chief says party striving for establishment of Islamic system

Emir Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, Engineer Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, delivered a special address at a social media meetup titled Karachi Connect, organized by the Women’s Wing of Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi at Faran Club. He stated that Jamaat-e-Islami, together with the people, is striving for a revolution and the establishment of an Islamic system.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman emphasized that Islam provides guidance in every aspect of life-including ethics, economy, society, trade, law, education, personal and social life, as well as governance and state affairs. Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said modern tools must be used to spread the message of Islam. He acknowledged that the U.S. and Israel are far ahead in technology but declared, “We will defeat them using their own technology.”

He stressed the need to not only highlight the oppressive system on social media but to also launch a movement against injustice and for the establishment of Islam’s just system. He noted that a monopolistic system has kept the people suppressed in the country, and that social media should be used to raise awareness and unite the public against this monopolistic rule.

He said our goal is to promote unity and cohesion and eliminate division. We aim to empower the youth and launch a movement against those who are making young people addicted to drugs in society. No one raises their voice for the women working in factories across the city. Millions of women work as daily wage laborers but are not granted employment rights. There is a need to become the voice of these women working in factories, he added.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman further said that the Karachi Women’s Wing of Jamaat-e-Islami has organized an excellent event under the name Karachi Connect. In the days to come, we will continue to move forward in the right direction through social media, he added.

Central Deputy Secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami Women’s Wing, Samina Saeed; Karachi Nazima Jawdan Faheem; Digital Media Director Salman Sheikh; and Asad Ijaz also addressed the Social Media Meetup. On this occasion, Sindh Nazima Rakhshanda Muneeb, Central IT Supervisor Asma Rasheed and others were also present.

Samina Saeed said that she is grateful to the Women’s Wing of Jamaat-e-Islami for organizing such a comprehensive program focused on social media.

Jawdan Faheem said that the women and student members of Jamaat-e-Islami deserve congratulations for today’s successful event. It was the hard work of the Jamaat-e-Islami women’s team that made this beautiful gathering possible.