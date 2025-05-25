Two hostages recovered in operation against dacoits in Rajanpur

Punjab police successfully carried out an intelligence-based operation in the Kacha Sonmiani area of Rajanpur, recovering two hostages from the custody of dacoits on Sunday.

According to a police spokesperson, the operation was led by District Police Officer (DPO) Rajanpur Farooq Amjad. A heavy exchange of fire took place between the police and the dacoits during the operation, after which the police managed to enter and destroy the criminals’ hideouts.

The two individuals, who had been abducted three days ago for ransom, were safely recovered during the raid.

The suspects fled the scene, leaving the hostages behind, while the police set fire to their hideouts as part of the crackdown.

The police spokesperson added that search operations are ongoing in various areas to apprehend the fleeing suspects. IGP Dr Usman Anwar commended DPO Rajanpur and his team for safely recovering the hostages and praised their effective action against criminal elements in the Kacha area.