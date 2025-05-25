Mushahid launches report on ‘6 Hours that reshaped South Asia’

Pakistan-China Institute (PCI), the premier think-tank on China and the region, founded by Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, launched a comprehensive report on the recent Pakistan-India conflict titled “16 Hours that reshaped South Asia: How Modi’s miscalculation led to Pakistan’s primacy”, here the other day.

Talking to media while launching the report, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed said that the Pakistan-China Institute is the first think tank in Pakistan to prepare such a comprehensive report, that examines all aspects of the conflict and its consequences, Modi’s miscalculation and the reasons for Pakistan’s success in what he termed as ‘India’s most serious setback since Nehru’s defeat in the 1962 war with China’.

He also acclaimed Pakistan’s armed forces for their daring initiatives, attributing these to the dynamic leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar, who worked together in unison in remarkable inter-service coordination, demonstrating strategic clarity.

Citing other reasons for Pakistan’s success, he praised the professionalism, skills, training and passion of PAF pilots as well a the excellent deployment of sophisticated technology and the use of electronic warfare, with the result that Pakistan also established cyber supremacy.

He also said that after the May 1998 nuclear tests, a period when he served as Pakistan’s Information Minister and Chief Spokesman, he said that this was Pakistan’s finest hour because there was perfect planning, perfect coordination and perfect execution backed by deft diplomacy by the Foreign Office and mature media messaging.

He also lauded the high morale and the courage of the people of Pakistan who rallied around their armed forces in the face of outside aggression.

Presenting the Report whose cover has 4 pictures with JF -17 Thunder and J 10C jets flying in the backdrop, Senator Mushahid Hussain lauded the role of China, which under President Xi Jinping, has stood like a solid rock with Pakistan. He also appreciated the role of President Trump for brokering the ceasefire and for reviving the Kashmir issue, which was a big blow for India.

Ruling out the possibility of war, Senator Mushahid Hussain said that as a consequence of what happened in May, three new strategic realities emerged: Pakistan restored Deterrence, China is now a de facto party to the Kashmir dispute a well as the key stabilising force in South Asia serving as a bastion of support for the unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan, while the United States has emerged as the other major global player preserving peace and security by reviving the Kashmir issue and treating Pakistan and India at par as equal players.

The PCI report proposes a 3-pronged well thought out strategy focusing on proactive diplomacy including a strategic reorientation towards South Asian countries as well as reinforcing relations with allies like China, Turkey and Azerbaijan plus Iran and Saudi Arabia, utilizing creative Lawfare strategy on the Indus Waters Treaty plus taking India’s RSS Hindutva regime to international courts in the West and promoting the Battle of Narratives through media, think tanks, opinion leaders and parliamentary and public diplomacy.

One of the key takeaways of the PCI report is that the South Asian version of the ‘balance of terror’ has worked, since both Pakistan and India are nuclear neighbours, in effectively preventing Indian aggression and preserving peace, security and stability in South Asia. In fact, in what is a historic achievement, Pakistan has also managed to restore conventional deterrence with India, despite the disparity in size and numbers between the two countries.

Concluding, Senator Mushahid Hussain said that although there was no possibility of war, however, vigilance should remain since India is determined to pursue what the PCI Report says is a 3-D strategy: Demonise Pakistan, Damage Pakistan and Destabilise Pakistan. He said that this strategy can be countered by building on the national unity that is witnessed in the country today by ending political polarization through giving the country a ‘healing touch’ and formulating an effective counter terror strategy.

He said this conflict has given a morale booster to the people and injected national self-confidence in the Pakistani nation with a renewed faith in the future of Pakistan that people feel pride and unity driving the nation forward.

The 25-page report also provides a timeline of events since the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror strike, international views on the Indo-Pakistan conflict as well as an analysis of how in the past miscalculations by leaders similar Modi’s monumental miscalculation have changed the course of history, starting with Hitler in 1941 who, after subjugating Europe, launched an invasion of the Soviet Union which was a total miscalculation.

Senator Mushahid Hussain also praised the Pakistan media for their excellent reporting based on facts and the truth and that is why the credibility of Pakistani media is recognised and respected, both at home and abroad.